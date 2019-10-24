The Hocus Pocus Sequel Has Found a Writer (and a New Home on Disney+)

If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here.

Could the Bond franchise get a Moneypenny spinoff? Hobbs & Shaw’s mysterious villain could have a larger role to play in a sequel. Mike Flanagan thought he might be directing a DC movie before he was offered Doctor Sleep. Plus, Netflix’s Space Force series rounds out its cast, and Riverdale goes truly Riverdale for Halloween. Spoilers away!







Hocus Pocus 2

According to Collider, Workaholics screenwriter Jen D’Angelo has been hired to write the previously reported sequel to Disney’s Hocus Pocus, which will now live on Disney+. The sequel will attempt to “bring back the original cast of Bette Midler as Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah, and Kathy Najimy as Mary,” however the item adds, “none of them are attached at the moment, but the studio is hopeful that they’ll be involved with the sequel in some capacity.”

Hobbs & Shaw 2

In conversation with Screen Rant, Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Chris Morgan confirmed the first film’s mystery villain will be revealed in the sequel.

This speaks specifically to being able to tell a story in a cinematic universe where not everything has to be jammed into one story, one thing. That is an ongoing reveal. I would direct the audience to... just hold on.

Advertisement

Moneypenny

Appearing as a guest on Good Morning America, Naomie Harris revealed Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is interested in directing a James Bond spinoff movie focusing on Moneypenny.

Yes, he’s wanted to do a badass/kickass kind of action-thing with Moneypenny— which I’m all for, actually. I got together with Barbara Broccoli, our producer, and was like, “let’s make this happen!” But she wasn’t so down for it. So...maybe one day. Who knows? The conversation has started, at least. And we’re continuing it here.

Advertisement

Untitled DC Movie

Meanwhile, Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan revealed to Cinepop he held a meeting with Warner Bros. to discuss potentially directing a new film in the DCEU.

This movie happened because of that. I was taking a meeting at Warner Bros. to talk about the DC Universe, and at that meeting—I was meeting with Jon Berg—we were talking about Steven King because I had just finished Gerald’s Game. And that’s how the whole thing started—because I went in hoping to direct a DC movie.

Rouge Trooper

2000 AD’s PR director, Mike Molcher, also offered an update on Duncan Jones’ Rogue Trooper movie.

Things are moving into, kinda, concept stages for various elements. The script is at a point that, I believe, he’s happy with it. So, hopefully, we’re moving on. The thing is, these things just take time. We own our own studio now [Rebellion Studios] in the U.K., in a place called Didcot, about halfway in between London and Oxford, where we’re based. It’s an old printworks that’s been converted into a film studio. So, filming will take place there. In the meantime, we’re looking at all the other properties we have available and talking to other companies about their interest in our massive back catalog. So, it’s at an interesting stage with Rogue Trooper. We’re moving it forward, we’re really looking forward to being able to talk about it in a little while. Duncan’s great on Twitter, always updating people as to where he’s at, and he’s very enthusiastic about it, which is fantastic.

Advertisement

[Screen Geek]

The Beach House

Bloody-Disgusting reports The Beach House, which it refers to as “ a powerful, emotional throwback to ‘50s sci-fi that presents a stunning glimpse of a parasitic invasion ” has been acquired by Shudder and will premiere on the streaming service next year.

Advertisement

Monster Problems

Meanwhile, Paramount’s Monster Problems starring Michael Rooker and Jessica Henwick has been pushed back one month and will now open April 17, 2020.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey is now attached to star in the pilot episode of Showtime’s Yellowjackets as Shauna, “one of a handful of survivors of the plane crash.” The series concerns a girl’s soccer team descending into warring cannibalistic clans in the Ontario wilderness. [Variety]

Advertisement

Space Force

Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, and Jessica St. Clair have joined the supporting cast of Space Force. Emmerich is set to play a character named Kick Grabaston, “Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force” who is “resentful that Space Force is not under his command” while Willard has been cast as Fred Naird, Mark’s (Steve Carell) “sharp as a tack, but frail” father prone to making bad decisions, “such as crawling under his house to check the pipes without telling anyone.” St. Clair joins as Kelly King, “a forthright civilian contractor helping Mark build the new base in Colorado. She hates incompetence and children for the same reason.”

Advertisement

[Deadline]

Grass Kings

Deadline reports Legendary is now developing a TV series based on Matt Kindt and Tyler Jenkins’ comic book, Grass Kings, in which a string of murders plague an off-the-grid rural community in Alaska.

Advertisement

Nancy Drew

Nancy tries to get to the bottom of Tiffany Hudson’s ghost in the trailer for next week’s episode, “The Haunted Ring. ”

Riverdale



Finally, the Archie kids celebrate Halloween with an homage to When a Stranger Calls in the trailer for next week’s episode of Riverdale.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.