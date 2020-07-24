The Highs and Lows of San Diego Comic-Con's The Walking Dead Panels

The dead are walking: Actually, it’s more like they’re chilling in sweatpants. Every year at Comic-Con, The Walking Dead makes a big splash on Friday afternoon. And while this year panels for The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and the upcoming The Walking Dead: World Beyond may have looked a little different because of an actual pandemic, that tradition continued.

I am joined by News Editor Cheryl Eddy to chat about the three Walking Dead panels AMC for this year’s Comic-Con at Home. Some of the standouts moments include a new look at The Walking Dead’s season 10 finale, which was delayed because of the pandemic, as well as news of that season extending. We learned a bit more detail about the youth-focused spinoff World Beyond too. But, while the panels were filled with interesting fan tidbits, things still felt a little disjointed. Instead of doing what Star Trek did and combining all the panels into one show, each show was split off into its own video. And then each of those videos was split in two as well. The result was a fast-moving three hours of information, without much concrete news.

Be sure to watch our video talking about Friday’s three Walking Dead panels where we all that plus Fear’s cliffhanger, the extended 10th season of the original show, and what sets World Beyond apart from the other two.

