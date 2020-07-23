The Highs and Lows of San Diego Comic-Con's Star Trek Panel

The Star Trek Universe is growing, and it’s getting animated. The crews of Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and the upcoming Star Trek: Lower Decks beamed aboard San Diego Comic-Con 2020 to share everything CBS All Access has in store. But not everything was hitting warp speed.

I am joined by News Editor James Whitbrook to chat about the CBS Star Trek panel from this year’s SDCC. Highlights included a new look at Star Trek: Lower Decks, a show that may divide the Star Trek fanbase, along with the announcement that the long-awaited Nickelodeon show finally has a release date and name, Star Trek: Prodigy. But there wasn’t much else to root for. For example, a majority of the pre-taped panel was spent doing a live-reading of an old Star Trek: Discovery episode, for some reason.

Advertisement

Be sure to watch the video above to hear our reactions about the Star Trek panel, how it’s good that the franchise is branching out into comedy, and why this year’s news paled in comparison to what we got last year.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.