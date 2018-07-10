Image: Netflix

We were already pretty sold at “new show by head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender,” but hey, this poster looks damn gorgeous, so sign us all the way up.



Revealed through Netflix’s official newswire account on Twitter, See What’s Next, The Last Airbender’s Aaron Ehasz has teamed up with former Naughty Dog director Justin Richmond to create The Dragon Prince as part of their new studio, Wonderstorm. The animated series will follow a trio of young heroes in a fantastical land beset by war—two human princes, and the unlikley elfin assassin tasked with murdering them—as they find themselves together on a journey to bring peace to their homes.

Aside from Ehasz’s pedigree, the art style in the teaser poster has us very excited to see more of this show. And apparently, it might not be too long before we get to do so—San Diego Comic-Con’s newly updated schedule of panels includes a Last Dragon presentation on July 21, promising “a sneak peek and an inside look” at the show ahead of its arrival on Netflix this September.