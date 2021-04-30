The He-Man Movie Has Lost Its Prince Adam

No questionable harnesses for Noah Centineo, it seems. Screenshot : Mattel

The Rock’s Black Adam, somehow, is continuing to hire half of Hollywood for its cast. The first look at the Children of the Corn remake is here. Samuel L. Jackson is in peril in another new Spiral: From the Book of Saw clip. Plus, Army of the Dead posters, and Krysten Ritter steps behind the camera for a new supernatural drama. By the power of Spoilers!



Masters of the Universe

According to a new report from Collider, Noah Centineo is no longer playing He-Man in the Masters of the Universe film.

Black Adam

Comic Book has word that Centineo—who’s playing DC’s Atom Smasher—will be joined in Black Adam by Young Rock actor Uli Latukefu has joined the cast of in a currently undisclosed role.

Transformers 6

Deadline reports Judas and the Black Messiah’s Dominique Fishback will star alongside Anthony Ramos in the next Transformers movie.

Children of the Corn



Bloody-Disgusting has several new images from Kurt Wimmer’s Children of the Corn remake following “a smart teenager” who “finds herself trapped in a horrific plot by the young children in her town to murder all their parents and ‘heal the corn.’” More at the link.

Photo : ANVL

Photo : ANVL

Photo : ANVL

Photo : ANVL

Army of the Dead

There are several character posters from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Samuel L. Jackson is kidnapped in another new clip from Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Wish Dragon

Netflix has also released a teaser for Wish Dragon, a new animated movie starring John Cho, Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Will Yun Lee, Bobby Lee, Jimmy O. Yang, and Ian Chen.

Let the Right One In

Grace Gummer has joined the cast of Showtime’s upcoming Let the Right One In series as Claire, “the heiress of a pharmaceutical empire” and “brilliant scientist who turned down the family’s billion-dollar business to pursue a humbler, nobler career in disease research. Claire’s life gets turned upside down when her estranged, ailing father summons her home and reveals a terrible secret.” [Deadline]

Girl in the Woods

Krysten Ritter is attached to direct the first four episodes of Girl in the Woods, Peacock’s series adaptation of The Door In The Woods and its sequel The Girl in the Woods. Much like the films, the series will chronicle a woman’s escape “from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods.” [Deadline]

Creepshow



A new Creepshow poster ahead of tonight’s season finale. Check out our own Cheryl Eddy’s recent thoughts on season two here.

Photo : Shudder

Dexter

Finally, Dexter shaves his lumberjack beard in a new promo for the upcoming revival at Showtime.

