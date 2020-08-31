ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

The Haunting of Bly Manor's Trailer Reminds You Not to Leave Creepy Dolls Lying Around

thenerdybird
Jill Pantozzi
Filed to:The Haunting of Bly Manor
The Haunting of Bly ManorMike FlanagannetflixVictoria PedrettiHenry ThomasOliver Jackson-CohenKate SiegelT'Nia MillerRahul KohliBenjamin Evan AinsworthAmelie SmithAmelia EvestreamingbookshorrorThe Turn of the ScrewHenry JamesThe Haunting Of Hill House
5
Save
Oh no...
Oh no...
Screenshot: Netflix
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Netflix and Mike Flanagan’s followup to the fantastically spooky The Haunting of Hill House has just released its first teaser trailer. You are welcome to step into The Haunting of Bly Manor. If you dare...

This horror tale, based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve.

Advertisement

You can expect to be creeped out on October 9, when The Haunting of Bly Manor starts streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Cubeicals Shoe Storage Bench
Jill Pantozzi

Deputy Editor, io9. Loves cats.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Updates From American Horror Story, Dune and More

Uh Oh, Here's Why the Internet Broke Again

Marvel Made Fortnite Canon and I Have Lost My Entire Mind

America's Nice Guy Finally Says 'Fuck You' to Trump Supporters on Twitter

DISCUSSION

zakharov
Academician Prokhor Zakharov

As a horror fan (with haunted house stories being my favorite) I was overjoyed to see the creators of Hill House getting to make another house horror story. And this looks to hit the spot.