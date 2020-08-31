The Haunting of Bly Manor's Trailer Reminds You Not to Leave Creepy Dolls Lying Around

Filed to: The Haunting of Bly Manor

Netflix and Mike Flanagan’s followup to the fantastically spooky The Haunting of Hill House has just released its first teaser trailer. You are welcome to step into The Haunting of Bly Manor. If you dare...

This horror tale, based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve.



You can expect to be creeped out on October 9, when The Haunting of Bly Manor starts streaming on Netflix.

