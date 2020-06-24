The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Teaser Grows a Revolution Into a War

They’re ready to fight back. Image : Hulu ( YouTube

If it’s war they want, it’s war they shall have. The first teaser for season four of The Handmaid’s Tale shows that Offred (Elisabeth Moss) is still in the blessed fight, and is willing to do whatever it takes to finally bring Gilead down.



The short trailer (Hulu describes it as a “sizzle” and a “teaser”) mixes new footage from the upcoming season with key moments from previous seasons, showing how Offred and the other handmaids are amping up their battle against Gilead and its systematic oppression of women. Most likely there weren’t too many scenes from season four to choose from, considering the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down television production (which caused the season to be pushed back), but you’ve gotta work with what you can.

Season three ended with Offred and several of the other handmaids having succeeded in getting hundreds of children out of Gilead—something that came across as pretty implausible, given the harshness of their world, but it’s something we just have to accept now. Gilead is crumbling, the revolution is rising, and nothing’s going to stop Offred from getting her daughter back and bringing the whole system down. She’s basically a superhero. But you know what, we all could use one right now.

The Handmaid’s Tale is set to return sometime in 2021.

