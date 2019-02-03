Image: Hulu

Just when you thought The Handmaid’s Tale couldn’t get darker, welcome to season 3.



The first look at the upcoming season debuted during the Super Bowl and here’s your first look.

Of course, the last season ended with June (Elizabeth Moss) giving up a chance to escape in order to go back to her captors and, hopefully, do some good to bring the world down. From that final shot of Washington DC with a huge cross in the place of the Washington Monument, it doesn’t seem like things are going too well.

Hulu didn’t announced a release date in with the TV spot, just said “Coming Soon,” so we’ll just have to patiently wait for the return of Gilead.

