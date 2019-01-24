Photo: George Kraychyk (Hulu)

We still don’t know exactly when June will have to answer for that big decision she made in The Handmaid’s Tale season two finale, but we do have some new details on season three, including a couple of big guest stars: Christopher Meloni (Happy!) and Elizabeth Reaser (The Haunting of Hill House).



According to a Hulu press release, the currently-in-production third season will feature Meloni as Commander Winslow, “a powerful and magnetic Commander who hosts the Waterfords on an important trip,” while Reaser will play “Commander Winslow’s wife, who becomes a friend and inspiration to Serena Joy.” After tearfully handing “her” much-loved baby off to June, realizing the girl would have a much better life in free Canada rather than cruel and oppressive Gilead, Serena Joy probably needs all the friends she can get.

There was no information on how key these new characters will be—will they be one-episode wonders, like Marisa Tomei in season two, or will they stick around?—but the network did share a little bit more of what to expect from the next season:

Season Three of The Handmaid’s Tale is driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: “Blessed be the fight.”

Honestly that sounds like every other season of The Handmaid’s Tale, doesn’t it? All except for the mention of fighting, which bodes well for finally starting that full-on revolution that viewers have been dying to see since the show’s dystopian world revealed its misogynistic horrors in the series premiere.

Hopefully Team Maids and Marthas will start taking the power back once The Handmaid’s Tale returns. Hulu has yet to reveal the premiere date but we’ll let you know when we find out.

