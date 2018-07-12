The 70th Emmys are upon us, which means its time for some of the biggest hits in genre entertainment on television to get their nods—and they’ve done so in spades this year, with tons of nominations for Westworld, The Handmaid’s Tale, and more.
While most genre nominations came in the technical categories, the HBO and Hulu dramas were the biggest genre shows in this year’s slate, pulling dozens of different nominations across the board between them, including pickups for Best Drama as well as Actor and Actresses in Leading Roles. But that’s not all—Tatiana Maslany scored one last Orphan Black nomination as Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role, and Jesse Plemons scored an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series nod for his role in the haunting Black Mirror episode “U.S.S. Callister.” Genre will duke it out primarily in the Best Drama category, which will see Game of Thrones, Westworld, Stranger Things, and The Handsmaid’s Tale go up against The Crown, This is Us, and The Americans.
Check out some of the major categories for this year’s nominees below:
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
The Americans
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Mille Bobbie Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Viola Davis, Scandal
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Matthew Goode, The Crown
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunder
Ron Cephas Jones, This is Us
Gerald McRaney, This is Us
Outstanding Children’s Program
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Star Wars Rebels
Fuller House
Alexa & Katie
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
You can head on over to the official Emmy website to see the complete list of nominations below, ahead of awards night on September 17.
