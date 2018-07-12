Photo: George Kraychyk (Hulu)

The 70th Emmys are upon us, which means its time for some of the biggest hits in genre entertainment on television to get their nods—and they’ve done so in spades this year, with tons of nominations for Westworld, The Handmaid’s Tale, and more.



While most genre nominations came in the technical categories, the HBO and Hulu dramas were the biggest genre shows in this year’s slate, pulling dozens of different nominations across the board between them, including pickups for Best Drama as well as Actor and Actresses in Leading Roles. But that’s not all—Tatiana Maslany scored one last Orphan Black nomination as Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role, and Jesse Plemons scored an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series nod for his role in the haunting Black Mirror episode “U.S.S. Callister.” Genre will duke it out primarily in the Best Drama category, which will see Game of Thrones, Westworld, Stranger Things, and The Handsmaid’s Tale go up against The Crown, This is Us, and The Americans.



Check out some of the major categories for this year’s nominees below:

Outstanding Drama Series



Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

The Americans

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series



Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series



Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Mille Bobbie Brown, Stranger Things

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Viola Davis, Scandal

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Matthew Goode, The Crown

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunder

Ron Cephas Jones, This is Us

Gerald McRaney, This is Us

Outstanding Children’s Program

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Star Wars Rebels

Fuller House

Alexa & Katie

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

You can head on over to the official Emmy website to see the complete list of nominations below, ahead of awards night on September 17.

[Emmys]