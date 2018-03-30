Image: All Images: Lucasfilm LTD.

Did you ever put on your Han Solo pants and think, “I wish this Corellian Bloodstripe went all the way down to the floor?” Well, now it can.

Po-Zu, makers of those lovely Porg sneakers, are back with these sleek Star Wars shoes dedicated to everyone’s favorite scoundrel. They extend the iconic “Corellian Bloodstripe” from Han Solo’s pants in A New Hope right down the side of your ankle, instantly conveying “Solo” while also keeping things at least semi-subtle for non-fans.

The shoes go on pre-order March 31 at this site, but here are a few more photos for you to check out.

For more info, an interview with Po-Zu’s founder and designer, and additional photos, head to StarWars.com.

