Pennywise hath risen, and it’s time for the Losers’ Club to reassemble in Derry and take him down for good. We got a first glimpse at Andy Muschietti’s It Chapter Two back in May, but this brand-new trailer gives us a much better look at the troubled grown-up versions of the kid characters from the first film—and, of course, the return of a certain dancing clown.



(Tweet link in case it’s region locked.) Ohhhh-kay, that was scary as hell, and after Us, Stranger Things 3, and now It Chapter Two, you should consider yourself fully warned never to go anywhere near a carnival funhouse.

It: Chapter 2 stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Bill Hader, and Swamp Thing’s Andy Bean, plus Chapter 1 returning cast Bill Skarsgård, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Shazam’s Jack Dylan Grazer, Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, and Wyatt Oleff. It’s due in theaters September 6.

