Guy Gardner will be one of the Lanterns in the upcoming Green Lantern TV show. Image : DC Comics

DC’s Green Lantern may not have gotten the justice it deserved on the big screen, but Warner Bros. is hoping to fix that on the small screen. We’ve known for a while that a show was in the works for HBO Max but now we know that author and screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith will be the showrunner, and he’ll have at his disposal a huge roster of Lanterns.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “the makers are describing the show as a saga spanning decades and galaxies and will feature a host of Green Lanterns, the galactic police officers that patrol the known and unknown universe.” It’s said to feature Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott on Earth as well as Kilowog and Sinestro out in the universe. Hal Jordan—who Ryan Reynolds portrayed in the 2011 film—John Stewart, and Kyle Raynor, however, will not be part of the show. (Maybe being held for the Green Lantern Corps movie that’s hypothetically still going to happen at some point?)

Warner Bros. has given the drama a 10 - episode pick up, with each episode running about an hour —that’s a lot of Green Lantern to look forward to. Grahame-Smith will co-write the first episode along with Marc Guggenheim, co-creator of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. And, as is the case with almost every one of these DC shows, Greg Berlanti is a producer and rumor is this show will be the most expensive of any of his shows. Which means Arrow, Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, etc.

Grahame-Smith will be the main person pulling the strings, though, and has a very formidable geek background. He wrote the novels for Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter as well as Pride and Prejudice and Zombies before transitioning to film where he wrote Tim Burton’s Dark Shadows, The Lego Batman Movie, then moved more into producing with the recent It movies as well as the new Child’s Play. He was also involved in th e Flash movie about 95 iterations ago.

Green Lantern is currently being written and the plan is reportedly to start production sometimes in the middle of 2021. That means fans won’t see their favorite ring-wearing galactic protectors until 2022 at the earliest. But that’s kind of the status quo for anything these days, right? At least at the end of this, maybe, we get a cool Green Lantern show. The characters and world certainly deserve it.

