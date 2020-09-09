The Gorillaz Go to the Moon

Gorillaz go to the moon! Screenshot : YouTube

The Gorillaz obviously have a penchant for pop culture. The fact that the band’s members primarily like to be seen as animated characters should have tipped that off . In their latest music video, though, things go a step further. Well, maybe more than one step.

Advertisement

“Strange Timez” is the name of the latest track and video from the popular group. I t follows the Gorillaz as they depart the Earth and travel through space and time. The video, which features t he Cure’s Robert Smith, is trippy , weird, and wonderful, and pays homage to not just the films of Stanley Kubrick and Georges Méliès, but Mr. Mel Brooks. Check out the video below.

Catchy tune, cool video, we’re into it. Another fine addition to the group’s year-long project: Song Machine.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.