We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

The Gorillaz Go to the Moon

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Gorillaz
GorillazMoonMusic VideosThe Cure2001: A Space OdysseyA Trip To The MoonSpaceballs
4
Save
Gorillaz go to the moon!
Gorillaz go to the moon!
Screenshot: YouTube

The Gorillaz obviously have a penchant for pop culture. The fact that the band’s members primarily like to be seen as animated characters should have tipped that off. In their latest music video, though, things go a step further. Well, maybe more than one step.

Advertisement

“Strange Timez” is the name of the latest track and video from the popular group. It follows the Gorillaz as they depart the Earth and travel through space and time. The video, which features the Cure’s Robert Smith, is trippy, weird, and wonderful, and pays homage to not just the films of Stanley Kubrick and Georges Méliès, but Mr. Mel Brooks. Check out the video below.

Catchy tune, cool video, we’re into it. Another fine addition to the group’s year-long project: Song Machine.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port
TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port
Use the promo code WHITE13
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

The Walking Dead Is Ending, But Lives on in 2 More Spinoffs

Historic Wildfires Lay Siege to Oregon, California, and Washington

President Death Recorded Saying He Planned to 'Play Down' Virus He Confessed Was 'More Deadly' Than Flu

How to Read That Damning Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 'Superspreader' Study Like a Scientist

DISCUSSION

austenpaul
austenpaul

The fact that the band’s members primarily like to be seen as animated characters should have tipped that off

I’m not sure what this means. You either buy into the premise, in which case 2-D, Murdoc, Russel, and Noodle ARE the members of the band (and Damon Albarn occasionally gives 2-D singing lessons), or you don’t, in which case the animated characters are in no way representations of the musicians responsible, which are often changing and evolving. The only musical constant is Albarn.