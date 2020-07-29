The Good Place's Final Blooper Reel: Goodbyes, Farts, and Failed Magic Tricks

Ted Danson can do a lot of things. Magic isn’t one of them. Image : NBC

It’s been several months since we said goodbye to NBC’s The Good Place, which found its place in eternity (and our hearts). Now, the network has released the final blooper reel featuring even more hilarity from season four. It makes p arting feel like such hilarious sorrow.

Advertisement

Narrated by eternal Good Place applicant Brent Norwalk (Benjamin Koldyke), the living embodiment of systemic sexism, the nearly 10-minute blooper reel is a delightful journey into the last exploits of Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper), Michael (Ted Danson), Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil), Janet (D’Arcy Carden), and everyone’s favorite DJ/Jaguars fan Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto).

Advertisement

Highlights include Jason Mantzoukas’ blue-screened scenes as the final incarnation of Derek, Danson trying and failing to perform magic tricks, and everyone’s uncomfortable feelings about Mindy St. Claire’s house. Through it all, it’s full of crack-ups, bleeped swear words, and, of course, a lot of hugs as things came to a close.

The Good Place ended in January on happiness and closure, with (spoilers!) all of our characters enjoying the peace of the afterlife before ultimately choosing to end their stories in search of something new. It was sad to see the series end after only four seasons, as it only got better as time went on. However, it was the right time for The Good Place to go—not only because the show ended on its own terms, but it also ended before literally all of this. Man, they were forking lucky.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.