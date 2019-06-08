Image: NBC

In news that is bound to be both satisfying and heartbreaking to fans of The Good Place, NBC’s brilliant afterlife comedy/philosophy simulator, the show will be ending after its next season, the fourth. The news was announced yesterday at the show’s For Your Consideration Emmy presentation, followed by a Twitter announcement and an extensive interview with creator and showrunner Mike Schur over at the Hollywood Reporter.

“After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show. Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons—just over 50 episodes—was the right lifespan,” Schur said in a statement posted to the show’s Twitter.

While saddening, this feels appropriate to me. In such a story-driven show, one doesn’t want to drag things out to the point where the momentum gets lost and the story loses its way. Or, worse yet, one doesn’t want to see a show like this reach a fitting ending and then keep going (lookin’ at you Supernatural).

I’ll miss this show, though. Lord what a good show.

