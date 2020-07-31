The God of High School Teases Its Next Killer Brawl in This Exclusive Clip

That’s gotta hurt. Gif : Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll’s latest foray into original anime has only just kicked off, but we’ve already seen some wild fight scenes. If this clip from the next episode of The God of High School is anything to go by, Jin is in for even more scraps, and we’re in for more fisticuff treats.



Advertisement

An adaptation of Yongje Park’s manhwa of the same name that debuted on Line in 2011 (before being officially translated into English in 2014), MAPPA’s tournament anime follows Jin Mori and some of the most powerful teen martial artists in South Korea as they participate in the titular God of High School fighting tournament. It’s a mysterious brawl that decides a national team of supernaturally enhanced combatants to go forward into a worldwide tournament, with their greatest wishes offered as the prize.

io9 is excited to give you a first look at next week’s episode, which sees Jin get up close and personal with rival/friend Han Daewi as their battle for the finals of the titular martial arts tournament heats up.

As you can see above, it’s non-stop mythical martial arts goodness.

If you’re interested in seeing more, the next episode of God of High School drops next Monday, August 3, on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.