The Ghosts of War Trailer Sends WWII Soldiers Into an Especially Horrific Haunted House

Germain Lussier
The Ghosts of War are coming.
Image: Vertical Entertainment
Real-life horror and supernatural horror come together in the new film Ghosts of War. It’s about a group of soldiers who get stuck in a mansion that’s haunted by the victims of horrific Nazi violence.

Written and directed by Eric Bress (The Butterfly Effect), the film stars Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Alan Ritchson (Titans), Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Kyle Gallner (Veronica Mars), Billy Zane (The Phantom), and Shaun Toub (Iron Man). That’s a who’s-who of “I’ve seen that guy somewhere” actors, all of whom look very scared at what’s about to go down in their Nazi haunted house. Check out the trailer for Ghosts of War.

Looks decent. The big question I have after watching this trailer, though, is how the film will deal with the delicate balance of the antagonists. The trailer makes it seem like the victims of Nazi violence, aka the ghosts, are the bad guys. That makes sense to an extent—they’d obviously feel anger and crave revenge for what was done to them—but there has to be a way, ultimately, for the Nazis who originally committed the atrocities to get their comeuppance and not just these soldiers.

Ghosts of War premieres on Direct TV June 18 and then goes to on-demand, digital, and virtual cinema screenings July 17.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

