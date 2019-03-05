Image: HBO

It’s the beginning of the end for Game of Thrones. And if our heroes fail, it might be the beginning of the end for Westeros full stop.

After months of teasing, HBO has released our first proper look at the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, giving us a glimpse of characters from across the saga coming together to face the ultimate threat: the White Walkers launching a renewed assault on the Seven Kingdoms.

And that’s mainly all you need to know, honestly—we get brief glimpses of everyone here (even Tormund, who managed to survive the Wall falling down apparently!), and they’re all pretty sour-faced. Which you would be if your entire world was being brought crashing down by an invasion of skeleton ice zombies, really, but this is a despair-laden trailer, even for Game of Thrones.

Make peace with the fact that these faces will get a lot sourer when the bodies start dropping...and then getting back up as shambling members of the White Walker hordes.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO April 14.

