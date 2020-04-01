We come from the future
TelevisionAnimation

The Future Is Adorable in Cleopatra in Space, DreamWorksTV's New Sci-Fi Show for Kids

Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Cleopatra in Space
That cat did NOT come here to play.
Image: DreamWorks TV

There’s a lot we don’t know about ancient Egyptians, but a new animated series dares to wonder: What would Cleopatra have been like if she’d been able to time travel? Cleopatra in Space, based on Mike Maihack’s graphic novels, imagines the historic figure as a sassy teen who happens to be “the savior of the galaxy.”

DreamWorks TV just dropped the first trailer, featuring a haughty cat guardian, at least one toilet joke, sinister robots, elaborate handshakes, friendly and not-so-friendly aliens, space battles, and more—all aimed at kids, but the show looks like a fun ride for geeky grown-ups too.

Cleopatra in Space hits Peacock on April 15.

io9 News Editor

