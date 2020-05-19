The Furiosa Prequel Can Add Another Name to Its List of Potential Stars

Charlize may not be back, but Furiosa will ride once more. Image : Warner Bros.

Colin Farrell teases his Penguin role in The Batman. Chloe Bennett shuts down rumors of a potential Agents of SHIELD spinoff. Akiva Goldsman says there’s plenty of chances for more Star Trek: Picard, as long as Patrick Stewart is willing to do it. Plus, a new clip from the next Rick and Morty, and Diana shines bright on a new Wonder Woman 1984 poster. Spoilers get!



The Batman



In conversation with GMA News, Colin Farrell stated The Penguin hasn’t “got that much to do” in Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

I had only started it and I can’t wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it. And I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back. Yeah, I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey so I can’t wait to get back and really get into it.

Furiosa

THR confirms George Miller is “eyeing” Jodie Comer to play a young Furiosa in his upcoming prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Come Play

The feature adaptation of Jacob Chase’s short film starring Gillian Jacobs is now schedule d for an October 30, 2020 release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Thing Behind the Door

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at The Thing Behind the Door, a French horror film in which a young woman named Adèle is “literally haunted by the death of her husband, killed in a trench during World War One. Desperate and unable to face this tragic loss, Adèle turns to black magic in the hope to bring her lover back. The miracle will happen, but Adèle will have to pay the price for opening this Pandora Box.”

Untitled Blumhouse/Universal Project

Blumhouse is currently negotiating with Universal to shoot a new film on its empty studio lot in a move THR opines could “become a blueprint for covid-19 era productions.”

Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman wields the Lasso of Truth on a new poster for Wonder Woman 1984, via Coming Soon.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War

Robin discusses the Titans’ defeat while Etrigan makes quick work of Lady Shiva in two new clips from Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

Body Cam

Meanwhile, a twitching ghost wreaks havoc inside a bodega in a new clip from Body Cam.

Agents of SHIELD

Chloe Bennett denied rumors of an Agents of SHIELD spinoff series during a recent Q&A on Twitter.

Star Trek: Picard

Speaking with Collider, Akiva Goldsman stated Star Trek: Picard will continue “as long as Patrick Stewart wants to do it.”

I mean, I think we have discussed it as both a 3 season show, a 5 season show, a “let’s just keep going forever” show… But we certainly… Star Trek: Picard in my view will go as long as Patrick Stewart wants to do it… As I’m sure you know, he was not interested in coming back. And we did a lot of… really good collaborative story breaking and talking and you know and I think he’s particularly delighted in a good way about having come back. And we will rely on that good will until he feels he’s done.

Solar Opposites

Likewise, series co-creator Mike McMahan revealed he has “about three or four seasons” of story planned for Solar Opposites.

We have stuff planned out for about three or four seasons on both sides. We have stuff that we know we want to do with the mission of the aliens on Earth and expanding our understanding of their relationship with The Pupa and meeting other aliens who are on similar missions and seeing how that’s going. We’re touching on a little bit of that in season two.

Snowpiercer

Layton discovers Melanie’s “big secret” in the synopsis for “Without Their Maker, ” the June 7 episode of Snowpiercer.

A shocking twist in the murder investigation brings Layton (Daveed Diggs) and Till’s (Mickey Sumner) manhunt to a cat-and-mouse climax. But Layton is getting too close to Melanie’s (Jennifer Connelly) big secret, which may prove the most dangerous game of all.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Fates hijack the Waverider in a clip from tonight’s episode.



Roswell, New Mexico

Michael’s on the rampage in the trailer for “Linger, ” next week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Rick and Morty

Finally, Beth and Jerry argue whether or not to rescue alien rock people from an erupting caldera in next week’s episode of Rick and Morty.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.