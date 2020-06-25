We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

The Full Brave New World Trailer Shows a Utopia Poised to Explode

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:Brave New World
Brave New WorldPeacockaldenehrenreichstreamingHannah John-KamenJessica Brown FindlayDemi Moore
Brave new world or not, we’re not putting that near our eye.
Image: Universal
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Alden Ehrenreich is highly unlikely to return to the role of Han Solo. In its place, though, we can soon watch the actor as a man from one world destined to turn another world upside down. Hey, that kind of sounds like Han anyway!

Ehrenreich stars in the upcoming Peacock streaming series Brave New World, based on the classic 1932 novel by Aldous Huxley. He plays John, a resident of the “Savage Lands,” which is kind of like a zoo for the residents of New London. New London is a place where life has been “perfected” thanks to drugs and bioengineering. Those residents observe “savageslike John for entertainment because they live as we do now. Normally.

But, things are about to change when the free-thinking John goes to New London. Here’s the full trailer for Brave New World.

Of course, Ehrenreich isn’t alone in this series. That’s Demi Moore as his mom, as well as Jessica Brown Findlay (Castlevania, Downton Abbey), Harry Lloyd (Counterpart), Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) rounding out the cast. It premieres July 15 as one of the first original programs on NBC Universal’s new streaming service, Peacock.

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

