ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
We come from the future
MoviesStar Wars

The Force Is Strong with the Friday Gif Party

bethelderkin
Beth Elderkin
Filed to:gif party
gif partystar warsdisneylucasfilmstar wars celebration
8
I’m finally going to Batuu!
Image: Electronic Arts

Another weekend, another lost convention. Star Wars Celebration might have been canceled this year, but the Friday gif party is here to, well, celebrate everything Star Wars. Grab your lightsaber and let’s begin!

Be sure to leave your greatest “It’s Friday!” party gifs in the comments below. This week’s Bonus Points challenge is everything and anything Star Wars. From the original trilogy to the latest news that we’re getting a Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge expansion for The Sims, there’s a lot to be psyched about from that galaxy far, far away. And yes, one of you can use the “I’m Solo” Han Solo dancing meme from Kinect Star Wars. But only one of you. Let the games begin.

Porgs know how to get down.
Image: Disney

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

DISCUSSION

CheshireKat
CheshireKat

Star Wars gif Party?