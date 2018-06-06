Image: The CW

Recent reports revealed that Keiynan Lonsdale’s Wally West would no longer be a series regular with Legends of Tomorrow’s fourth season—but the actor has now confirmed that not only is he exiting the show, but moving on to new pastures for the foreseeable future.



Lonsdale took to social media this morning in the wake of reports about his exit from Legends, but shut down chances of a return to The Flash or other parts of the CW’s roster of DC shows in a regular capacity going forward. While the actor left the door open for Wally to make guest appearances in the future, Legends’ third season will seemingly be Lonsdale’s last as a regular:

Yo! Soo as a lot of you have now read, I’m not returning next season as a series regular for The Flash or Legends. It’s definitely not a total goodbye or “see ya never” situation, cause Wally West will still be round when you need him the most! It’s just that it won’t be full time anymore. I’ve changed a lot in the past year (as you’ve probably noticed lol), and for infinite reasons my perspective on life & what I want from it now is just completely different. Because of that, my heart told me it was the right time to continue my journey on an unknown path, and I’m so damn grateful to both shows for honoring & respecting that with me. I love Kid Flash, I love the family I’ve made, & I’m absolutely in love with the invaluable lessons I’ve learnt along the way. Thank you for believing in me & rooting for Wally to thrive, you honestly helped me see that I did indeed deserve to play him, & that shit right there made me a stronger actor. Anyway, I hope you stick around for the new adventures, the only thing I can promise is Magic.

It’s a move that makes sense—although his brief time on Legends was fun, Wally as a character has been poorly handled on The Flash for a while at this point, and the show never really felt like it knew what to do with having two speedsters around on a regular basis. That said, we were excited to see him get more time to shine on Legends.

Hopefully if Wally is being turned into more of an irregular part of the CW/DC lineup, more interesting things can be done with him when he does show up in the future.



