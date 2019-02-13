Photo: The CW

Now it’s Daniel Radcliffe’s turn to deny rumors that he could be the next Wolverine. Octavia Spencer is joining the remake of The Witches. There won’t be any Psylocke in Dark Phoenix. Echo Kellum discusses last night’s big Arrow changes. Plus, what’s to come on Counterpart’s series finale. Spoilers, away!



The Witches

Octavia Spencer, Jahzir Bruno, and Codie-Lei Eastick have joined the cast of Robert Zemeckis’ remake of The Witches. Funnily enough, Bruno is reported to play the film’s main character, Luke, while Eastick will play the other boy who faces the witches—a character named Bruno. Spencer is said to play Luke’s grandmother, Helga. [Variety]

False Positive

According to Production Weekly, Ilana Glazer will star in a comedic take on Rosemary’s Baby from A24 and Pee-wee’s Big Holiday director, John Lee.

Dark Phoenix

Olivia Munn confirmed she does not appear in Dark Phoenix in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

I can’t say anything because last time I said a little bit they sent me a note. But I’m not in it. I was filming Predator at the time so there wasn’t time for me to film it and so I’m not in it. I will tell you guys.

Wolverine

Daniel Radcliffe denied recent rumors he’s been cast as the next Wolverine in a recent interview with IGN.

This is what happens when you make jokes. Wouldn’t it be great if you could just start casting yourself in things by just saying them in interviews? So I guess people have been asking something about me and Wolverine, and I made a joke about [playing] Wolverine after being in a hot wash, like I’d been shrunk in a hot wash, and the internet seems to think that I was putting that out there on my dream board cosmic ordering system.

Masters of the Universe

Production Weekly also reports the long-in-the-works Masters of the Universe movie begins filming this July in Prague.

Ghostbusters

Meanwhile, in yet even more production start date news, DiscussingFilm has word the latest Ghostbusters starts filming May 13.

Jacob’s Ladder

In a recent interview with Rue Morgue, writer Jeff Buhler revealed the upcoming Jacob’s Ladder remake ends on a different twist than the original.

The concept is really about the experience of coming home [from war] and readjusting, which is very present and poignant in the original film. Tim Robbins is a soldier who’s readjusting to life, and feels like a stranger in his own city and to his family, so getting those concepts out there and really living in that space in our film was important. Then we came up with a cool twist that’s different from the one in the original, but has that same spirit: You’re following this story with these characters, and then all of a sudden everything gets flipped on its head, and you’re like, ‘Whoa! Things are different than I thought.’ I would say this is more a reflection of the original film than a remake of it.

Ma

Speaking of Octavia Spencer earlier, Bloody-Disgusting has the first poster for Blumhouse’s upcoming horror film, Ma.

Wonder Park

Two new TV spots for Nickelodeon’s Wonder Park have crawled out of the woodwork.

The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale

A Korean family tries to profit from a pharmaceutical company’s illegal experiments in the first trailer for The Odd Family: Zombie On Sale.

The Flash



According to SuperBroMovies reporter, Daniel Richtman, Carlos Valdes plans to exit The Flash after season five. [Discussing Film]

In happier news, Gorilla Grodd prepares to do battle with King Shark in the trailer for the next episode.

Arrow

In related news, Echo Kellum confirmed he’ll no longer be a series regular on Arrow following Monday night’s episode.

Child’s Play

Speaking with /Film, writer Nick Antosca confirmed the working title of the Child’s Play television series is, predictably, Chucky.

The working title is Chucky. That could change, but that’s the working title.

Antosca also stated the show hopes to retain the tone of the first two films in the franchise, as opposed to the later, tongue-in-cheek sequels.

The series is going to be closer to the tone of the first two movies in the series though. It’s going to go back to a sort of classic scare.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Season three premieres Wednesday, June 5, with three new episodes according to Deadline.

Doom Patrol

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for the pilot episode of Doom Patrol.

In the series premiere episode, the team – tired of being stuck in Doom Manor – decides to visit the local town while The Chief is away. However, this seemingly harmless field trip leads to some grave consequences, including an encounter with the mysterious and powerful Mr. Nobody (series star ALAN TUDYK).



American Gods

The Gods go diner hopping on a new poster from TV Line.

Black Lightning

A basketball hoop holds a grim revelation in the March 4 episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Secrets: Chapter Four: Original Sin.”

Star Trek: Discovery

The quest to rescue Tilly from a killer fungus begins in the trailer for this week’s episode, “Saints of Imperfection.”

Counterpart

Finally, the end is near in the trailer for “Better Angels,” the series finale of Counterpart.

