We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer FrenzyComic Book Shows

The First WandaVision Trailer Is Totally Bonkers and You'll Love It

germainlussier
Germain Lussier
Filed to:WandaVision
WandaVisionDisney PlusMarvelMarvel StudiosMarvel Cinematic UniversestreamingPaul BettanyElizabeth OlsenKathryn HahnTeyonah Parris
114
1
WandaVision is coming later this year.
WandaVision is coming later this year.
Image: Marvel
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

What does the Marvel Cinematic Universe look like in 2020? Well, it’s not cinematic. It’s on Disney+ and it’s WandaVision.

Advertisement

Surprising audiences during the 2020 Emmy Awards, Marvel revealed its first look at the upcoming show WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Each reprises their role from the Avengers films which is extremely complicated when you realize, well, Vision is dead.

The show plays with that by blending familiar sitcom tropes with superhero humor into a package that looks kind of wild, but also insanely fun.

Advertisement

Here’s the first trailer for WandaVision, which will be released sometime later this year.

Marvel sure does know how to pack a lot into 80 seconds, huh? Things start intense, then get scary, then just plain wild. We get glimpses of new characters played by Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris (the latter of which plays a grown-up Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel), we see each character’s original comic book costumes, there’s an acknowledgement of Vision’s death and so, so much more.

G/O Media may get a commission
Red Stretch Light Denim Pant
Red Stretch Light Denim Pant

We’re gonna have to take some time to digest this one. Let us know what you think below.

WandaVision does not yet have a release date but it will be on Disney+ before the end of the year.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Australia Has Venomous Snakes, Spiders, and… Trees

Tony Stark Was Right About Something for Once

Breaking Down WandaVision's First Reality-Warping Trailer

That Wild Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Ending Is 100% Canonical

DISCUSSION

madtube
madtube

No mention of the pitch perfect casting to put Kitty Foreman into the godsdamned MCU?