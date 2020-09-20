The First WandaVision Trailer Is Totally Bonkers and You'll Love It

WandaVision is coming later this year. Image : Marvel

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

What does the Marvel Cinematic Universe look like in 2020? Well, it’s not cinematic. It’s on Disney+ and it’s WandaVision.

Advertisement

Surprising audiences during the 2020 Emmy Awards, Marvel revealed its first look at the upcoming show WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Each reprises their role from the Avengers films which is extremely complicated when you realize, well, Vision is dead.

The show plays with that by blending familiar sitcom tropes with superhero humor into a package that looks kind of wild, but also insanely fun.

Advertisement

Here’s the first trailer for WandaVision, which will be released sometime later this year.

Marvel sure does know how to pack a lot into 80 seconds, huh? Things start intense, then get scary, then just plain wild. We get glimpses of new characters played by Kathryn Hahn and Teyonah Parris (the latter of which plays a grown-up Monica Rambeau from Captain Marvel), we see each character’s original comic book costumes, there’s an acknowledgement of Vision’s death and so, so much more.

We’re gonna have to take some time to digest this one. Let us know what you think below.

WandaVision does not yet have a release date but it will be on Disney+ before the end of the year.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.