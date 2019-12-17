The First WandaVision Set Pictures Give Us a Glimpse of Monica Rambeau

Hey, Auntie. Image : Luke Ross, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Travis Lanham ( Marvel Comics )

Kevin Feige is already hyping up Marvel’s next Avengers-level crossover. There’s potentially good news for Picard on the way. Taika Waititi pitches a bigger, bolder and brighter Thor movie for Love and Thunder. Plus, a few more snippets of The Rise of Skywalker footage, Rick and Morty’s New Year return, and Damian Wayne heads to Harley Quinn. Spoilers now!



Chasing Nightmares

Deadline reports Anne Heche, Graham McTavish, and Michelle Randolph are attached to star in Chasing Nightmares, a new horror film from Christopher McGowan in which “a college student risks her and her friends’ lives to track down the meaning behind the nightmares she has about a girl and a delusional masked man.”

The Hawkline Monster

According to THR, Yorgos Lanthimos is now in talks to direct a film adaptation of Richard Brautigan’s surrealist novel, The Hawkline Monster: A Gothic Western for New Regency. The story concerns a pair of gunslingers hired by a teenager to kill a monster living in an ice cave beneath a house owned by a woman named Miss Hawkline. As the outlet notes, both Tim Burton and Hal Ashby were formerly attached to adapt the material.

Untitled Killer Bear Horror-Comedy

Chris Miller and Phil Lord are teaming with Radio Silence (Ready or Not) to produce a currently untitled horror-comedy known to include a killer bear. Though details on the plot are otherwise under wraps, the film is based on a spec script by Jimmy Warden described as a cross between Universal’s Good Boys and The Revenant. [THR]

Firestarter

Collider also has word Keith Thomas (The Vigil) is attached to direct a new film adaptation of Stephen King’s Firestarter for Blumhouse.

The Avengers 5

Speaking with Omelete for a six-hour livestream at CCXP, Kevin Feige stated the next big, post-Endgame Avengers crossover film is “well underway. ”

The MCU is all interconnected, but we really focus on one movie at a time. We’re going to make the best Black Widow movie we can possibly make, the best Eternals movie we can make, the best Shang-Chi, the best Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel, Black Panther… And keep evolving their stories. Then, yes, it is always fun to see them come together in a master plan. Which is, I promise you well underway.

Thor: Love and Thunder

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Taika Waititi described Thor: Love and Thunder as a “bigger, bolder and brighter” film than Thor: Ragnarok.

The next Thor film I’m doing, basically, we’re sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure. There’s always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we’re gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder and brighter. There’s just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film.

The Eternals

Elsewhere, Kumail Nanjiani shared two photos of his newly ripped physique thanks to “a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world.”

The Grudge

A new poster for The Grudge reboot (courtesy of Bloody-Disgusting) reminds you all hair is technically dead, muahaha!

Onward

Coming Soon also has character posters from Pixar’s Onward. More at the link.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Three more Rise of Skywalker TV spots hype Rey’s secret identity.

The Sonata

Various factions compete for sheet music that will summon the antichrist in the trailer for The Sonata, starring Freya Tingley, Simon Abkarian, and the late Rutger Hauer.

WandaVision

New set photos from WandaVision give us our first look at Teyonah Parris as the adult Monica Rambeau.

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Picard is the latest series to be preemptively renewed for a second season before its debut, at least according to Deadline—CBS would not comment on the news of an alleged sophomore season.

Daybreak

Netflix has canceled Daybreak after one season according to creator Aron Coleite on Twitter.

Epic

Deadline reports ABC is moving forward with Epic, a “romantic anthology series set in the fairytale universe of Disney” from Once Upon a Time’s Brigette Hales, Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. Set in the Enchanted Forest, the new series promises to introduce “a whole new set of new heroes, villains, princes, princesses and all manner of magical beings” while paying homage to “the classic signposts we’re all familiar with from the stories we grew up with. ”

Legends of the Hidden Temple

According to The Wrap, Quibi is also developing a new incarnation of the Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple “revamped to appeal to adults. ”

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim confirms new episodes of Rick and Morty will premiere next year.

The Outsider

PI Holly Gibney makes the scene in the synopsis for The Outsider’s third episode, “Dark Uncle. ”

Despite being on mandatory leave, Ralph (Ben Mendelsohn) continues to scrutinize the confounding circumstances surrounding the night of the murder. Frustrated by their lack of progress, Ralph and GBI detective Yunis Sablo (Yul Vázquez) meet with Alec (Jeremy Bobb) and Howie (Bill Camp), who suggest bringing in unorthodox PI Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo). Jack (Marc Menchaca) has a hair-raising experience at a remote barn where key evidence and a mysterious substance have been found. Glory (Julianne Nicholson) deals with fallout at her daughters’ school and with Jessa’s (Scarlett Juniper Blum) increasingly concerning nightmares. Written by Richard Price; directed by Andrew Bernstein.

Into the Dark

Spoiler TV has photos from Into the Dark’s New Year’s episode, a gay slasher titled “Midnight Kiss. ” Click through to see the rest.

Harley Quinn

Finally, Harley Quinn makes enemies with Robin the trailer for next week’s episode, “Finding Mr. Right. ”





