Image: Universal

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Fans have been waiting ten years for the return of Tallahassee, Wichita, Columbus and Little Rock, and now they have it. The first trailer for Zombieland: Double Tap is here.

The film opens October 18 and brings back not just the director (Ruben Fleischer) and writers (Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick) from the original, but the four leads (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin) and a ton of new additions. We’ll let you see those in the trailer.

It’s been so long since the first Zombieland, do you have much recollection of what happened in it? Not that you need to with this trailer. All you really need to see is that the film’s hyper-kinetic style is back and that the entire cast has gotten somehow even bigger and more famous since the first movie, with Stone even winning an Oscar for Best Actress, which they happily point out.

Advertisement

And though this trailer shows a lot, it doesn’t quite get into the plot. Which is a good thing. It just shows each character finding another person to connect with during all the zombie carnage.

Advertisement

“Through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family,” says the description. We’d imagine there will be lots of cameos and gross out moments too.

Zombieland: Double Tap opens October 18.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.