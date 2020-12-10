We come from the future
The First Trailer for What If? Imagines an Alternate Marvel Universe

James Whitbrook
Our star-spangled gal suits up as the First Avenger!
Screenshot: Marvel Studios
What if Peggy Carter was the supersoldier Captain Britain? What if Steve Rogers worked with Stark Industry tech to fight by her side? Marvel’s beloved comic book anthology is coming to life in a new animated series of the same name, What If?, and it’s looking great.

Revolving around Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, the omnipotent cosmic being who can see the potential realities and timelines of the Marvel Multiverse, What If? will feature MCU stars reprising their roles in animated form as we ponder the alternative outcomes of the Marvel universe—including a fallen Doctor Strange, and T’Challa as a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel’s What If is expected to hit Disney+ in Summer 2021.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

