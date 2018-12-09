Image: Netflix

Is the world ready for Mary J. Blige as a time-traveling assassin? Yes, yes we are.

Based on the Dark Horse comic written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, Umbrella Academy centers on a group of people born with various superpowers who were adopted by a man called The Monacle. They, of course, are tasked with saving the world. This first look gives the uninitiated a good recap of the story, even if there will be departures for the adaptation.

The series stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Colm Feore, Adam Godley, and John Magaro.

Umbrella Academy begins streaming on Netflix on February 15, 2019.

