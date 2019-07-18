Photo: Netflix

Nostalgia is big business now, as is evident by all the San Diego Comic-Con exclusives inspired by ‘80s toy lines. But it turns out the stories behind those classic toys are just as satisfying as buying up all the figures you loved as a kid. The first two seasons of Netflix’s The Toys That Made Us gave us a fascinating look at how everything from Lego to Transformers came to be, and the first trailer for season three digs even deeper into the toy bin.



The documentary series first premiered back in December of 2017 with episodes chronicling how He-Man, Star Wars, Barbie, and G.I. Joe not only became some of the best-selling toy lines of the ‘80s, but remained popular for the decades following as the kids that embraced them grew into adulthood. The Toys That Made Us Season 2 arrived the following year with deep dives on The Transformers, LEGO, Hello Kitty, and Star Trek. At San Diego Comic-Con 2018 it was revealed that Netflix had picked up a third season of the series.

Check out the first trailer, debuting exclusively on io9.

A specific release date for The Toys That Made Us season 3 hasn’t been revealed just yet—you can expect it closer to the fall—but it introduces four new episodes that chronicle the creation, the success, the drama, and even the occasional failures of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, My Little Pony, and WWF (now WWE) Wrestling toy lines.

Each episode is also a much easier way to revisit and wax nostalgic about your youth without having to scour eBay and haggle with a seller who thinks their opened Leonardo figure with missing katanas is actually worth a small fortune.

