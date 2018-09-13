Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Welcome to the coven, my sistren and brethren. Let us light our candles, pray to the Dark Lord, and find a creepy wooded glen to sign a harmless blood pact with the forces of evil. Because the first devilishly charming trailer for Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is here, and it’s going to make a sacrifice out of the October 26 weekend. Hail Satan!

The new series stars Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman, a teenage girl whose 16th birthday is more scary than sweet: She has to decide whether to sign the Devil’s book and become a Bride of Satan. If she does, she becomes a full-fledged witch. If she doesn’t, she’s reduced to a mortal life, but gets to hang out with her cute boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch). Of course, things don’t go exactly as planned, as her favorite teacher Mary Wardell (Michelle Gomez) is possessed by the Devil’s handmaiden and becomes Madame Satan, a vengeful spirit determined to destroy Sabrina and everything she holds dear.

Advertisement

The new trailer honors the roots of the original comic book series—at least as far as the overly dark and satanic tone. But I can’t tell if they’ve kept the 1960s timeline or gone with a modern and retro hybrid, more akin to Riverdale. A modern show with a timeless look and feel. Either way, I’m guessing it’s probably not going to cross over with Riverdale, even if they take place in the same time period. After all, they’re on completely different networks.

The series also stars Lucy Davis and Miranda Otto as Hilda and Zelda Spellman respectively, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Chance Perdomo as Sabrina’s cousin, and Tati Gabrielle as her rival Prudence. No word whether we’ll be seeing Sabrina’s father, Edward Spellman, this season—but I’m guessing he’ll either be a surprise or not revealed until season two. After all, it wouldn’t really be Chilling Adventures without him. Those who’ve read the comics know what I’m talking about. Shudder.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts with its first 10-episode season on Netflix this October 26. It’s already been approved for a second season.