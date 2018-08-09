Image: Sony Pictures (YouTube)

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

If you wanna be the teacher’s pet, baby you just better forget it...because you’re probably about to be devoured by demons. The debut trailer is here for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s latest horror-comedy, Slaughterhouse Rulez—mixing School of Rock with Stranger Things for a classy yet totally violent showdown.

Slaughterhouse Rulez is the latest film from known collaborators Pegg and Frost, who previously brought us their Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End). This one trades zombies and aliens for demons from another dimension, as a fracking accident outside a prestigious private school has opened up a gateway to hell itself. And, much like their previous works, the monsters in Slaughterhouse Rulez are a metaphor for an ongoing problem in modern British society.

Advertisement

“It’s about a private school in the UK which sells off parts of its land to a fracking company, and the fracking company then unleashes a subterranean monster that terrorizes the school,” Pegg previously told Digital Trends. “It’s a big metaphor for the UK privatizing things, and it’s mixed up with some ridiculous, sloppy horror.”

The movie’s going to come out in the UK on October 31. As of now, no U.S. release date has been announced. But, considering the success of Pegg and Frost’s previous work, my hopes are high. At the very least, I’m sure Netflix would be interested, right? It’s not like fracking isn’t a major problem in the United States too. Oh, and now I’m sad again.