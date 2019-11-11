The First Trailer for Scoob Teases an Adorable Origin Story

Our first fleeting glimpses at the new animated Scooby-Doo movie surprised us last week with how well it translated the look of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons into a modern CG aesthetic. But now we can see it in action, and not only does it look great, it looks gosh darn cute!



Warner Bros. just dropped the first trailer for Scoob, and while there’s not really much in the way of Mystery to be found for Mystery Inc. just yet—beyond the framing device that Shaggy (Will Forte) and Scooby (Frank Welker) have seemingly been abducted by the classic Hanna-Barbera hero the Blue Falcon (played by, I shit you not, Mark Wahlberg)—it really focuses in on telling the story of how Shaggy, Scooby, Daphne (Amanda Seyfried), Fred (Zac Efron), and Velma (Gina Rodriguez) all first met.

It was, of course, while out trick or treating on Halloween, because how else would these meddling kids unite? Loving Daphne and Velma’s Wonder Woman/Ruth Bader Ginsburg costumes though.

But even before that, we get the boy-meets-dog origins of Shaggy and Scooby in particular, and my god, it just all looks very cute. If the final film’s zany mystery shenanigans can match up to the sweetness of these moments between lil’ Shaggy and Scooby, we’re in for a treat.

Well, a Scooby Snack, most likely. Scoob is set to hit theaters May 15, 2020.

