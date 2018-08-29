Image: The CW

It’s been clear for some time now that Riverdale is going to get decidedly darker and weirder (even by Riverdale standards) in its third season. The first trailer’s just dropped and, well, just look at that thing up there. It’s a thing from the show.

Riverdale’s teased a baby-sacrificing ritual and alluded to the rise of a cult in the cozy little town, but it appears that there’ll be much more going on for Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and the rest. Archie’s in jail trying to survive riots; Jughead’s in the woods discovering semi-nude, unconscious people; and Betty seems to be at least partially involved in some sort of mesmeric ritual that causes her to pass out. Watch the trailer for yourself:

Also, there’s a lot of heavy petting and, of course, that horrifying horned demon thing that’s likely to be a big part of the show. Riverdale returns to the CW on Oct. 10.