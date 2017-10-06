GIF

Our first look at the Pacific Rim sequel is here, and a lot’s changed since the first movie. There’s new pilots and new robots (with crazy new weapons), but there’s a familiar threat: because the Kaiju are back to wage war with humanity once again.



The trailer introduces us to Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), the son of Idris Elba’s fallen Jaeger pilot Stacker Pentecost, who finds himself at ground zero when the monstrous Kaiju begin re-emerging and laying waste to humanity once more. Which, of course means its time to bring out the giant robots again, and my word are they wonderful.

Electro-whips. Gundam-esque plasma swords. Shoulder rockets. So many wrist-mounted chainswords. And did that one near the end have a giant ball of doom attached to its hand?

Yes. Yes it did.

God, I can’t wait for this movie. Pacific Rim Uprising hits theaters March 23, 2018.