Just seeing “directed by Jim Mickle” is enough to sell me on a movie—the indie filmmaker is the guy behind genre-bending films like vampire road movie Stake Land; cannibal-family saga We Are What We Are; and neo-noir crime drama Cold in July. His latest is coming to Netflix, and it looks like it could be his best yet.



It’s called In the Shadow of the Moon; it stars Dexter’s Michael C. Hall, who was also in Cold in July, along with Logan’s Boyd Holbrook and The Last Man on Earth’s Cleopatra Coleman. It’s a serial-killer tale...but this being Mickle (the screenplay is by Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock), you just know there are going to be some unusual elements in the mix.

Check out the new trailer, which just dropped today:

“You have no idea what’s coming,” indeed! She definitely looks to be some kind of time traveler, and the impending apocalypse gets a shout-out, so there’s a lot more to this story than a cop with an excellent mustache haunted by the killer that got away.

We won’t have to wait much longer to find out more: In the Shadow of the Moon arrives on Netflix September 27 after its Fantastic Fest premiere later this week.

