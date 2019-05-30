Image: Netflix

Thra has never looked so good.



After tons of teasing and some gorgeous publicity pictures, Netflix—via Vanity Fair—has finally given us a look at the Jim Henson Company’s long-awaited return to the beloved world of The Dark Crystal in action. And honestly? It looks even better in motion than you could’ve imagined.

A prequel to the 1982 classic, Age of Resistance follows three young Gelflings—Rian (Taron Egerton), Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel), and Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy)—as they navigate a Thra still under the sinister clutches of the villainous Skeksis. With the Crystal of Truth still under the avian creatures control as they corrupt the world around them, the young heroes have to become the spark that will light a fire of rebellion across the land.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance hits Netflix August 30.

