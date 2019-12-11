The First Trailer for CW's Stargirl Already Looks Outdated

At least she gets to wear sensible shorts. Image : The CW ( YouTube

Oliver Queen’s daughter, Mia Smoak, isn’t the only young hero getting ready to take up an icon’s mantle.

The first trailer has arrived for Stargirl, DC Universe’s latest DC Comics live-action series. And even though Stargirl is the newest and (possibly ) youngest superhero to join the DC- TV ranks —especially with her own show—this already feels like a relic from the past.

Stargirl is led by showrunner Geoff Johns, who also created the character in the comics . It stars Brec Bassinger as a high schooler named Courtney Whitmore (although you wouldn’t know that from the trailer, as at no point do we ever hear anyone mention her name). She’s moved to Nebraska with her mom (Amy Smart) and new stepdad, Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson), who has a secret: He used to be Stripesy, the sidekick of Starman (Joel McHale), a member of the Justice Society of America who was killed in the line of duty...unless he wasn’t. You can never tell with these shows.

Anyway, Starman’s Cosmic Staff isn’t supposed to work for anyone except him. That is, until Courtney finds and activates it, leading her to embrace her destiny and forming her own Justice Society of America with a new generation of young heroes. But before any of that happens, we can expect to see her make a cameo in Crisis on Infinite Earths, which aired its third episode on Wednesday and will continue with two more episodes in January .

It’s taken a while for Stargirl to finally arrive on the small screen. The series was first announced in July 2018 as a streaming exclusive for DC Universe and given a release date around September of this year, but it was pushed back to January 202o, and most recently to spring 2020. The latest news also revealed that a day after episodes premiere on DC Universe, they’ll air on the CW.

In any case, there’s been a lot of hype built up around this show because of how long it’s taken to get here. And now that we’ve seen it, I’m not super wowed . I’m getting some serious Wonder Woman unaired 2011 pilot vibes—campy in an outdated way, not raising the bar for DC’s superhero shows like Black Lightning and Legends of Tomorrow have. I suppose we’ll wait and see.

Stargirl debuts sometime in spring 2020 on DC Universe and the CW .

