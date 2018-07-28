Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Netflix

The first season of Netflix’s Castlevania anime adaptation, led by Warren Ellis and Adi Shankar, was one of the best surprises of last year. Now, it’s gearing up to return and visit Dracula’s bloody vengeance upon the Earth.



The first trailer, courtesy of Adi Shankar himself, doubles down on the menace and the stylized cool of the truncated first season. We’ve got Alucard’s effortless bishonen heroism, monsters and disaster scenes straight out of gothic horror, and cute nods to the game just about everywhere (that’s a nice-looking new whip there, Trevor!).

And behind it all is Dracula, with his vengeance looming, and the introduction of his generals, eager to visit his horrible will upon the human race.

Check it out below. Castlevania returns to Netflix for its second season on October 26th.

