We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

The First Trailer for Butt Boy Doesn't Skimp on the Butts

Germain Lussier
Filed to:Exclusive
ExclusiveButt BoyTyler CornackTyler RicebuttsNSFW
5.3K
4
Save
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

Despite its slightly off-putting title, let us get this out of the way: Butt Boy is awesome. The small, independent film premiered last year and we loved it, so when an opportunity arose to exclusively debut its trailer and poster ahead of its April 3 release, there were no ifs, ands, or, well...you know.

Butt Boy is the story of a man (played by co-writer and director Tyler Cornack) who finds out he has a terrifying talent. He can stuff anything up his ass. And we do mean anything. What starts as a purely sexual thing quickly becomes something much, much more until his actions begin to attract the attention of a local police detective, played by Tyler Rice.

What happens from there is funny, but also creepy, intense, increasingly weird, and just wholly unique and entertaining. You get a slight idea from the above trailer which merely touches on and teases the big butt action.

In addition to the trailer, here’s the poster, which is about as tame as one could imagine when selling this wonderful movie.

Illustration for article titled The First Trailer for iButt Boy/i Doesnt Skimp on the Butts

Butt Boy opens in select theaters April 3 and goes on VOD April 14. It is absolutely worth your time. Get more info here.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Apple Settles Lawsuit Over Throttled iPhones, Agrees to Pay up to $500 Million

Libraries Could Preserve Ebooks Forever, But Greedy Publishers Won’t Let Them

Doctor Who Charts Itself an Exciting New Future—By Going Back to the Very Beginning

Mark Ruffalo Could Be a Part of Disney's She-Hulk Show

Latest on io9

Most Popular