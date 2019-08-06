Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: DC Universe

Kryptooo the Superdog, ahem, is easily the most exciting part of the first trailer for Titans’ new season, coming to DC Universe this fall. Superboy, Aqualad, and Deathstroke’s kids are cool and all, but this is Krypto we’re talking about here!

After premiering the first trailer during the DC Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year, DC Universe has finally uploaded fans’ first look at season two to the service’s official social media pages. That means you can pore over every single surprisingly action-packed frame and pick up on all the small, interesting details.

Rather than focusing on any one aspect of the upcoming season’s plot, the trailer instead emphasizes how the Titans are getting larger as an official group composed of more young heroes working together in a more organized way.

Dick, Starfire, Raven, and Beast Boy are all back and joined by Donna Troy, Hawk, and Dove, who all made their debuts in season one. But Donna’s come back with a new costume reminiscent of her classic Wonder Girl look from Teen Titans #23 by Gil Kane and Nick Cardy from 1969, and a new ally in Drew Van Acker’s Aqualad. The trailer also features brief snippets of Anna Diop as Starfire and Teagan Croft as Raven rocking excellent new wigs for their characters, and the first glimpses of Chella Man as Jericho and Chelsea Zhang as Ravager.

Also Deathstroke (Esai Morales). And Superboy (Joshua Orpin). And most importantly, Krypto.

Titans season two premieres on September 6.

