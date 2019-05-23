Image: Paramount

The first trailer for the third attempt at rebooting the Terminator franchise is here and, appropriately enough, the new Terminator power is in line with that.

Directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Terminator: Dark Fate acts as if the last three Terminator films don’t exist. This is acting as a sequel to Terminator and Terminator 2, which makes what you’re about to see in this sixth film even more confusing. Check out the trailer.

Here’s a link to the tweet in case this is not viewable.

In there, much like the footage we saw at CinemaCon, you see the new Terminator, played by Gabriel Luna, whose power is to create a carbon copy doppelgänger of himself. A reboot, as it were. And he’s hot on the trail of a new character, played by Natalia Reyes, who is being protected by yet another terminator, this one played by Mackenzie Davis. That basically makes Davis the Arnold Schwarzenegger of Dark Fate, even though Schwarzenegger himself is in this movie too. How he came back after melting himself in T2, we don’t know.

Oh, right, and Sarah Fucking Connor is back played by none other than Linda Hamilton. She’s there kicking all kinds of ass after, she thought, stopping Judgement Day. We’re dying to know her story too.

All in all a cool, albeit it very mysterious, trailer. Where’s John? Did Skynet win again? What’s so important about this girl? There are so many questions but, the most important one is do you think Dark Fate will be the reboot Salvation and Genisys couldn’t be?

Terminator: Dark Fate opens November 1.

