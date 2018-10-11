Photo: Disney

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Your wish is granted. The debut teaser trailer for Guy Ritchie’s live-action Aladdin, starring Will Smith as the Genie, has arrived. We’re in a whole new world now.



Disney’s Aladdin remake stars Mena Massoud (Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, a so-called “street rat” who dreams of fame, glory, and riches. We’ve also got Naomi Smith (Power Rangers) as Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jafar, the evil sorcerer who plots to take over the kingdom.

Unfortunately, there’s no Genie to be seen here. Just a few brief scenes and a tiny bit of music. A real tone trailer. When footage screened at CinemaCon in April though, the Genie just looked like Will Smith, but we’re hearing that may not end up being the case. Either way, this is a solid tease. The Cave of Wonders looks great. Color us interested.

Advertisement

Following the trend of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast remake, Ritchie’s Aladdin is indeed a musical—there was even a new song created for Jasmine with composer Alan Menken. I am curious to hear how the songs turn out—especially regarding Smith’s Genie. Original star Robin Williams put a lot of his personality into the role, and I’m sure Smith has done the same. But whether that means we’re getting a “Wild Wild West”-style song is anyone’s guess.

Disney’s Aladdin arrives in theaters on May 24, 2019.