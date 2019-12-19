The First Teaser for Christopher Nolan's Mysterious Tenet Is Here

John David Washington is up to some time-twisting business. Image : Warner Bros.

For months, as he’s fleshed out its cast, we’ve been left to wonder if Christopher Nolan’s mysterious new movie was a return to the genre form he’d dabbled in with the likes of Inception and Interstellar. Now that we have our first tiny taste, we’re still mostly left in the dark—but it’s clear there’s something weird going on here.



Warner Bros. has finally released the first teaser for the perplexing Tenet, after months of bewilderingly teases. Featuring John David Washington as a mysterious agent tasked with avoiding cataclysmic warfare—after seemingly dying—the trailer is, unsurprisingly for a Nolan movie, as lavish as it is cryptic.

But it does reveal at least one thing about Tenet: There’s clearly going to be some mucking around with time, as Washington’s character seemingly has some level of sensitivity to the flow of time itself—brushes his hands up against a bullet hole in a pane of glass, only to mysteriously add that whatever incident caused it “hasn’t happened yet. ” While you take in that trailer above, here’s a brand new poster:

We’ll no doubt learn at least a little more Tenet—which also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh alongside Washington—ahead of its release on July 17, 2020.



