The First Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Clip Shows the Galaxy's Soaring New Threat

Beth Elderkin
What’s Wookie for “oh shit”?
Image: Disney (YouTube)

The first clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shows our heroic fugitives on the run from the First Order’s latest weapon.

The latest look at The Rise of Skywalker shows Rey (Daisy Ridley) and her fellow resistance fighters fleeing from some Stormtroopers while on Pasaana, a desert planet on the edge of the galaxy. We’ve seen bits and pieces of this chase sequence in previous trailers. Take a look...

What’s worse than a Stormtrooper? One with air power. That’s right: “They fly now.” All hail the First Order’s glorious new invention: the jetpack.

Disney and Lucasfilm also released a special look at the history of the Skywalker Saga, which is an emotional journey through decades of Star Wars history and fandom. It hints at a bright future for the franchise with new films (not directed by those Game of Thrones guys), the Galaxy’s Edge theme parks, and shows like The Mandalorian broadening the world and story. And it features an unexpected guest star...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts on December 20.

