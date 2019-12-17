We come from the future
MoviesStar Wars

The First (Spoiler-Free) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Reactions Are Finally Here!

Cheryl Eddy
Filed to:Star Wars
14.7K
14
1
Hey you guyyyyyys!
Image: Disney

It’s almost here: The end of the Skywalker saga that began its stealthy takeover of pop culture all the way back in 1977, and has since changed both sci-fi and blockbuster movies forever. The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker world premiere has just ended, and critics are sharing their (spoiler-free) reactions now!

Here’s an initial roundup of what people are saying—and it’s a surprisingly mixed bag. Starting us off, our own Germain Lussier:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker officially opens Friday, December 20.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement

Share This Story

WE ARE SO CLOSE

This Battlefront II Trailer Is Basically the World's Most Lavish Rise of Skywalker Fan Film

Kathleen Kennedy Says Future Star Wars Films Will Move Away From Trilogies

Wait, Did J.J. Abrams Really Just Tease an Ahsoka Tano Cameo in The Rise of Skywalker?

Victoria Mahoney, the First Woman to Direct a Star Wars Film, Explains How She Got the Job

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Backlash Is Inevitable, According to Richard E. Grant

What's Up With J.J. Abrams Seemingly Shading The Last Jedi?

Rise of Skywalker's Richard E. Grant on How Star Wars Secrecy Impacts an Actor’s Performance

Kathleen Kennedy on Why The Rise of Skywalker Revealed Two of Its Villainous Secrets in the Trailers

The Newest Star Wars Featurette Is About the Power of Friendship

About the author