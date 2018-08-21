Image: A24

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

One shouldn’t need convincing to sign up for a campy horror film starring Zazie Beetz, Hannibal Buress, Chance the Rapper, and Paul Scheer. But on the off-chance you somehow needed any more proof that Slice is a movie you need to get excited about, its first trailer has just dropped and set the stage for just what all kinds of outlandish nonsense its heroes are in for.

Everybody loves pizza, but there’s really no way to justify patronizing a place that’s built on top of a gateway to hell. And yet that’s exactly what the film’s hapless demon hunters are in for when all sorts of cursed creatures begin to manifest at their local pizza joint.

Slice—written and directed by Austin Vesely—is due in theaters later this year, which means you’ve got a hot second to assess whether you need to have a solid battle strategy for the next time you get a hankering for everyone’s favorite snack.