The First Shang-Chi Set Pictures (and a Potential Production Delay) Are Here

Tom Holland gives an optimistic update on Spider-Man 3's production schedule. Marc Guggenheim is already planning the next big CW/DC crossover. Legacies is getting musical for a new episode this season. The cast and crew of The 100 begin to say goodbye. Plus, what’s to come on The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow, and more Stargirl footage. Spoilers now!



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Mere hours after the first set photos from Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings had surfaced, THR released a report claiming production on the film has temporarily halted while director Destin Daniel Cretton has entered self-isolation to have himself tested for covid-19.

Spider-Man 3

Meanwhile, Tom Holland revealed to The Inquirer that production on Spider-Man 3 is still anticipated to begin this July in Atlanta, Georgia.

I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting Spider-Man 3 in July in Atlanta. As for me showing up in other Marvel movies, I’m not sure as to what they want me to do.

Picturehouse has released a new English trailer for the time loop horror film, Koko-di Koko-da.

Arrowverse 2020 Crossover

Marc Guggenheim revealed on Twitter he already has plans for next season’s big Arrowverse crossover. Hopefully they will not try and go bigger than Crisis.

The 100

The cast and crew of The 100 bid their adieus as filming winds down on season seven.

Legacies

In conversation with TV Guide, executive producer Brett Matthews revealed episode 19 of season two will be a musical celebrating “The Vampires Diaries and The Originals universe.”

Episode 19 is our grand musical episode. We try to do a musical a year, and it’s a musical that will sort of revisit our legacies — the legacy of the show, The Vampire Diaries and The Originals universe.

Legends of Tomorrow

Zari and Constantine are trapped in a haunted boarding house in the synopsis for “The Great British Fake Off, ” the March 31 episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

WE’VE GOT COMPANY – With Sara (Caity Lotz) recuperating from her latest battle, Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) starts to notice something might not be right with her. Still searching for the Loom, Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Zari (Tala Ashe) find themselves trapped in a 1910 boarding house with a slew of out-of-time Encores. Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan), Gary (guest star Gary Tsekhman) and Rory (Dominic Purcell) take a trip while Nate (Nick Zano) and Charlie hold down the Waverider. Olivia Swann also stars. David Geddes directed the episode written by Jackie Canino (#510). Original airdate 3/31/2020.

The Flash

Ragdoll is hired by Black Hole to murder Joe in the synopsis for “So Long and Goodnight, ” the March 24 episode of The Flash.

BLACK HOLE THREATENS JOE’S LIFE – After Black Hole hires Rag Doll (guest star Troy James) to kill Joe (Jesse L. Martin), Singh (guest star Patrick Sabongui) suggests he go into Witness Protection but Joe refuses to stop investigating Carver (guest star Eric Nenninger). While investigating Carver with Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) runs into Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss). Iris (Candice Patton) becomes suspicious of Eva (guest star Efrat Dor). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Thomas Pound (#616).

Supergirl

Melissa Benoist makes her directorial debut in the synopsis for “Deus Lex Machina, ” the March 29 episode of Supergirl.

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis. Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl (#517). Original airdate 3/29/2020.

Batwoman

An “old villain” returns to test “the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens” in the synopsis for “A Narrow Escape, ” the March 29 episode of Batwoman.

WHO’S A HERO NOW? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) encounters a new challenge when an old villain resurfaces, testing the heroics of Gotham’s most stand-up citizens. Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) limits are tested. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Paul Wesley directed the episode written by Daphne Miles (#117). Original airdate 3/29/2020.

Supernatural

Sam and Dean meet a wood nymph in the synopsis for “Last Holiday, ” the March 30 episode of Supernatural.

MAKING UP FOR LOST TIME - Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) discover a wood nymph (guest star Meagan Fey) living in the bunker who is determined to protect her family, at any cost. Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Jeremy Adams (#1514).

Project Blue Book

Hynek and Quinn stare down World War III in the synopsis for “Operation Mainbrace, ” the season two finale of Project Blue Book.

Hynek and Quinn face the tremendous pressure of preventing possible third world war when a series of unidentified flying and submersible objects are discovered during a largescale naval exercise that takes place near Russian waters.

Stargirl

Finally, the Cosmic Staff chooses its successor in the latest trailer for Stargirl.

