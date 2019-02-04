Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Lionsgate

As much fun as we all had with Goosebumps growing up as kids, everyone knows that true young horror connoisseurs always end up gravitating towards Alvin Schwartz’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark because they’ve always been legitimately terrifying as opposed to kitschy.

Silly as some of the books might read now if you go back to revisit them, the first series of trailers for Lionsgate’s upcoming adaptation of the series—from the perfect producer for the job, Guillermo del Toro—is a reminder of just how truly disturbing some of the stories’ core elements were. Rather than focusing on just one of Schwartz’s stories, André Øvredal’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark incorporates plots from a number of them into a larger story about the small town of Mill Valley, a place haunted by the presence of a mysterious book filled with vivid accounts of horrific things. When a group of unwitting teens make the rookie mistake of opening the book, they’re suddenly thrust into a fight to save their lives.

Here’s the official synopsis:

It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind…but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time—stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying tome.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark hits theaters August 9, 2019.

